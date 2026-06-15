Partnership Uses Tech to Monitor Building Waste Removal

A trail-blazing partnership has been created to pioneer the use of technology to segregate and recycle waste from the site of a new housing development in Gwynedd.

It is believed to be the first project in Wales to combine QR-tracking, real-time carbon calculation and social value reporting for social housing construction waste.

In February, Cyngor Gwynedd's Planning Committee approved plans for 34 houses and 14 flats on land at Cae Incline Fields in Llandygai, as well as associated works – gardens, pedestrian and vehicle access, parking, the creation of play areas and landscaping works.

The partnership consists of Adra, Williams Homes (Bala) Ltd, Gwynedd Skips and Plant Hire Ltd and TroCymru.

The project introduces a new data-led approach to managing construction waste. Using digital technology, materials are tracked from the point they are generated on site through to their final destination, providing clear evidence of:

Waste segregation and recycling rates

Tonnes of material diverted from landfill

Carbon emissions avoided

Social value evidenced through local employment and supply chains

The pilot also supports preparations for the upcoming Digital Waste Tracking (Wales) Regulations 2026, which will require greater transparency and accountability in how waste is managed across the construction sector.

Building work has already started on site and the first load of building waste has been removed, tracked by the latest technology.

Mathew Gosset, Deputy Director of Property at Adra, said:

“We're delighted to be working in partnership on this innovative pilot at our Cae Incline Fields development. “This initiative allows us to test a smarter, more transparent way of managing waste that lowers carbon, improves recycling performance and delivers real social value locally. “It also puts us in a strong position ahead of future regulatory changes, ensuring we're ready to meet new requirements while improving how we deliver our developments.”

Steven Walker, Williams Homes (Bala), Ltd:

“This has been an exciting opportunity for us at Williams Homes (Bala) Ltd. As the developers on site, we are using the skips to segregate a range of materials, including dry wood and dirty wood, wrappings, hard plastics, solid insulation wood fibre, polystyrene, mixed waste and metal. “We have been meeting with the partners to understand how the use of the technology works and we'll have an accurate picture of how much waste is being removed from site. This will be a real test case study and we see this having really positive benefits for the environment, as well as a positive impact on performance and progress on site. I'm sure many construction companies will be keeping a watching brief on how this project develops.”

Huw Jones of Gwynedd Skips and Plant Hire Ltd said:

“When a skip becomes full, a QR code located at the site compound can be scanned to notify us at Gwynedd Skips and Plant Hire. We will then arrange for a lorry to attend site and service the skip. “Our driver will scan the QR code when collecting the skip and then scan it again on arrival at our Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) in Cibyn, Caernarfon. This process records the journey and measures the carbon footprint associated with transporting the waste from site to our recycling facility, providing accurate environmental data for the project. “Each skip is weighed using our weighbridge to accurately record the tonnage of materials collected. The materials are then consolidated and prepared for recycling or onward processing through approved recovery routes, ensuring that no waste is sent to landfill. “The benefits of this approach extend beyond responsible waste management. As a local employer, a number of our staff are Adra tenants, meaning the project supports local employment and helps keep investment within the local economy, creating a positive circular impact for the community. By combining innovative waste tracking, carbon monitoring and a zero-landfill approach, the project delivers both environmental and social value for the region.”

Andrew Craig, Founder and Director of TroCymru, said: