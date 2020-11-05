Partnership to Increase Welsh Language Opportunities for Learners

Welsh language opportunities for learners, staff and apprentices at Coleg Cambria will be bolstered by a new partnership.

The college has launched its own branch of Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol – Cangen Cymraeg Cambria.

Welsh medium students will have access to further training, undergraduate and postgraduate university scholarships, and support with their learning.

Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol is aiming to develop quality, modules, courses, and resources for learners in collaboration with higher and further education institutions across the country.

Cambria’s branch officer Haf Everiss said:

“We take pride in our language and traditions and want to celebrate this by strengthening the Welsh language in our north east Wales communities.

“Demand for Welsh-medium education has grown significantly as many employers are now seeing the benefits of having a bilingual workforce.

“The branch will enable us to work with Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol to expand opportunities for our learners and apprentices to use and develop their Welsh language skills both academically and socially.”

Dr Lowri Morgans, Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol's Further Education and Apprenticeships Academic Manager, added:

“Establishing a branch of the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol at Coleg Cambria is an important step in realising the Further Education and National Apprenticeship Action Plan – Towards Cymraeg 2050: A million Welsh speakers – and in developing the bilingual skills of students and apprentices across Wales. We are very proud of this partnership.”

The launch of Cangen Cymraeg Cambria comes after the Learn Welsh North East programme – led by Coleg Cambria and Popeth Cymraeg – was labelled ‘Excellent’ by Estyn, the education and training inspectorate for Wales.

Thousands of people in Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire have benefited from their Welsh for Adults provision, which is delivered on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

Estyn stated leaders had a “clear and purposeful vision” and the provision had succeeded in creating “high levels of care and support for learners”.

Llinos Roberts, Head of Corporate Communications and Welsh Language at Coleg Cambria, said the college will continue to champion and preserve the language for generations to come.

She added:

“Our new branch of Cangen Cymraeg Cambria and connections across the country display the commitment Coleg Cambria has toward celebrating and preserving the Welsh language, providing opportunities, and delivering a top-quality bilingual education for our learners.

“While we are working hard to help the Welsh Government reach its target of one million Welsh speakers, it is crucial the courses and programmes we deliver are relevant, adding value for participants and highlighting the importance of the Welsh language as a valuable skill in the workplace.

“That will help to ensure the language continues to be significant, vibrant and at the heart of our communities in the future.”

