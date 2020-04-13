Partnership Response to Deliver Food Parcels Across Ynys Môn and Gwynedd

Dylan’s and Menter Môn, with the support of other agencies, have established a food delivery service to ensure the most vulnerable people in our communities are fed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

‘Neges’ will deliver the food parcels across Ynys Môn and Gwynedd, and will complement the extraordinary effort being made by food banks and community volunteers. The local authorities in both areas will work alongside Neges to identify vulnerable families and individuals who could benefit from the support.

‘Neges’ will also provide meals for Ysbyty Gwynedd and Ysbyty Glan Clwyd staff who are unable to access the canteen due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Dylan’s are providing the use of their Llangefni production facility and staff at zero cost.

David Evans, the co-founder of the restaurant chain explained:

“Once we had dealt with our own business, we switched our attention to helping the community that support us. Given that we regularly feed thousands of people every week this was an obvious way for us to contribute.”

David continued:

“Due to the increased risk posed by COVID-19 we have been very grateful for the advice from the Food Technology Centre at Llangefni. We will be following strict environmental health guidance at every step of the way.”

Menter Môn has been proactive since the situation emerged, having already established Ciando, a letting agency for front line workers, as well as helping to coordinate community volunteers.

Dafydd Gruffydd, the Managing Director, explained:

“We had been exploring how we could deliver food but had struggled to identify a suitable partner. When Dylan’s approached us it all clicked into place. We at Menter Môn will coordinate referrals and pay for the ingredients and Dylan’s will prepare the food parcels and distribute them.”

Funding to develop and initiate the response has been made available through the Welsh Government supported Môn Larder project, which is developing food supply chains across the region.

The Chair of the Môn Larder steering group, Martin Jardine of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, welcomed the intervention, he said:

“As well as helping those in need, we are also eager to support regional food businesses. A typical ‘Neges’ food parcel will contain a range of locally sourced Welsh food and drink, such as milk, cheese, meat and vegetables, along with nutritious meals prepared by Dylan’s”.

Ynys Môn and Gwynedd County Council’s have been supportive throughout.

Annwen Morgan, the Chief Executive at Ynys Môn County Council, said: