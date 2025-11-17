Partnership Programme Launched to Expand Accessible Outdoor Opportunities

The Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust has announced the launch of the Get Outdoors Partnership Programme – a new initiative designed to make outdoor experiences accessible to everyone across Pembrokeshire, while creating a sustainable model for partners to support and secure its future.

The programme was officially introduced at the Get Outdoors Network Breakfast in Saundersfoot, which brought together educators, community representatives, and local businesses to learn more about the scheme.

Building on nearly 20 years of providing beach wheelchairs and all-terrain equipment, the programme continues the Trust’s long-standing commitment to making the outdoors accessible to all. This new approach aims to fund and sustain inclusive outdoor experiences, while offering partners a range of benefits and opportunities to get involved. Partners will also receive new branding, including a badge they can display to show their support and participation.

During the event, attendees heard from the Education Team about how new equipment is helping all students take part in outdoor learning; from Blue Horizons about the benefits of getting into the sea and connecting with nature; and from the Get Outdoors Team, who gave participants the chance to test out the equipment firsthand. Discussions also highlighted the impact of the programme across Pembrokeshire, what kit is currently available, and how it could be further developed to benefit communities.

The Get Outdoors Partnership Programme is being rolled out in 2026, with plans to expand more widely from 2027 onwards. Partners can join at different tiers depending on their needs and level of engagement, from basic access to equipment and support, through to enhanced packages including training, bespoke kit, and opportunities to share their stories.

Katie Macro, Director of the Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust, said: