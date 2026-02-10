Partnership Opportunities Open Across Run 4 Wales 10K Series

Businesses are being invited to get involved in the Run 4 Wales 10k Series with a number of partnership opportunities available across its events.

Those who collaborate can expect to connect with engaged audiences, elevate their brand visibility and support events that are actively trying to drive positive social change, Run 4 Wales said.

The R4W 10K Series brings together runners, spectators and local communities across multiple race locations including Newport, Barry Island, Porthcawl and Cardiff.

Annabelle Mason, Head of Partnerships at Run 4 Wales, said:

“At Run 4 Wales, we’ve got a strong track record of working with brands of all sizes, building successful collaborations to support a range of goals – whether that’s raising brand awareness, driving sales, promoting health and wellbeing, or simply backing an event that delivers social good. “Over the years, we’ve been proud to collaborate with brilliant Welsh brands, big or small, like Principality Building Society, Cardiff University, Ogi, Brains Brewery and Brecon Carreg Water, alongside national names such as Wagamama, Lucozade and Oysho. “Now, with availability across our 10K portfolio, we’re offering high-impact and accessible partnerships, and we’d love to hear from businesses that are interested in getting involved.”

A range of customisable packages are available and can include:

Team running places

Event or category naming rights

Race-day visibility including on-the-day branding and activations

Strong organic digital reach before and after race day

Sampling and sales opportunities to a ready-made audience

Partnerships can be tailored to meet marketing objectives, whether a business is seeking broad regional exposure or targeted engagement at specific race locations.

Businesses interested in partnership opportunities are encouraged to get in touch early, as select sponsorship levels are limited. To find out more email partnerships@run4wales.org