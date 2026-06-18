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18 June 2026
North Wales

Partnership Meets to Strengthen Denbighshire’s Economic Strategy

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A newly established partnership dedicated to the delivery of the Denbighshire Economic Strategy 2025-2035 has met for the first time.

Following approval by Denbighshire County Council's Cabinet last September, the new economic strategy will replace the previous Economic and Community Ambition Strategy 2013 – 2023 and contribute towards ‘a prosperous Denbighshire’, which is one of the council's corporate priorities.

Comprised of stakeholders who share an interest in Denbighshire’s economic future, the partnership gathered to discuss the delivery of the new economic strategy and how to develop the county’s economy through improving access to quality employment and income and ensuring that economic growth helps reduce inequality and poverty across Denbighshire.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation, said:

“This newly developed partnership is integral in ensuring the delivery of Denbighshire’s economic strategy, which includes an ambitious and exciting new growth strategy that will support the county’s future economic development and work towards one of our corporate priorities in achieving a more prosperous Denbighshire.

 

“The partnership is made up of members from local businesses, government, the third sector and the education sector, who all have a vested interest in Denbighshire’s future.

 

“Whilst this partnership is only beginning, maintaining it as the focus shifts to implementation will be crucial. It will require a collective effort from partners inside and outside the county to achieve our shared ambitions.”



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