Partnership Aims to Support Global Workforce Development

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) and Blue Ocean Corporation have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at expanding access to university-certified professional education and supporting leadership and workforce development across industries worldwide.

Formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the collaboration brings together UWTSD’s academic excellence and Blue Ocean Corporation’s industry expertise to deliver professional and executive education programmes designed to equip current and future leaders with the capabilities required to navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving global economy.

The partnership reflects the growing importance of collaboration between higher education institutions and industry in addressing critical leadership challenges, enhancing organisational capability and preparing professionals for a future shaped by artificial intelligence, digital transformation, sustainability imperatives and changing workforce expectations.

Under the agreement, selected programmes developed by Blue Ocean Corporation will be accredited by UWTSD, providing learners with internationally recognised university-backed credentials that combine academic rigour with practical business relevance.

The initial areas of collaboration are expected to include:

Leadership and Strategy

Executive and CXO Development

Leadership Shift Programmes

Business Transformation and Organisational Excellence

Human Capital and Workforce Development

Strategic Supply Chain and Procurement

Aviation and Infrastructure Leadership

Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence

Sustainability and Future Mobility

Project and Programme Leadership

Prof. Gareth Davies, Dean of Management & Health at University of Wales Trinity Saint David said:

“The world is experiencing profound economic, technological and societal change, creating an unprecedented need for leaders who can think strategically, lead with purpose and navigate complexity. Universities have a responsibility not only to educate, but to help shape the future leadership capability of organisations and societies. Our partnership with Blue Ocean Corporation reflects a shared commitment to developing current and future leaders through education that combines academic excellence with practical business relevance. Together, we look forward to creating impactful learning opportunities that support innovation, organisational growth and sustainable economic development across global markets.”

Dr Sathya Menon, Chairman of Blue Ocean Corporation, said:

“The greatest challenge facing organisations today is not technology, but leadership. Every industry is being transformed by artificial intelligence, digital disruption, changing workforce expectations and economic uncertainty. Through this partnership with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, we aim to develop leaders who can navigate complexity, inspire people and create sustainable impact. Together, we are building learning pathways that prepare professionals not only for the jobs of today, but for the leadership responsibilities of tomorrow.”

Beyond professional certification, the Memorandum of Understanding establishes a framework for long-term collaboration between the two institutions. Future initiatives may include executive education programmes, workforce development projects, industry engagement activities, research collaborations and specialised learning pathways designed to address emerging economic and industry priorities.