Partnership Aims to Improve Welsh Language ChatGPT

The Welsh Government has announced a new data partnership with OpenAI to improve how AI technologies work in Welsh.

The partnership will build open data archives to contribute data to the research community, to improve linguistic performance of AI models and applications.

Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Energy and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, said:

“All of us use technology one way or another and, increasingly, we’re seeing AI being used in more situations. I’m excited to see how the new data partnership with OpenAI will lead to improving how AI technologies work in Welsh. Working with OpenAI in the past, we’ve been able to share Welsh language resources and Welsh Government-funded components.”

Anna Makanju, VP of Global Affairs at OpenAI, said:

“The Welsh Government has been a great partner in creating an open-source dataset for training language models. At OpenAI we want our models to understand as many languages and cultures as possible, so they can benefit as many people as possible.”

Since the Welsh Government published its Welsh language technology action plan in 2018 it has funded, created and worked on many of the digital components that the language needs.

Jeremy Miles added:

“I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved under the Welsh language technology action plan, but this work is never done and dusted. I’m inviting people to submit information or ideas about what technological developments would help them use more Welsh, and what needs to happen to make it easier for them to use technology in Welsh.”

People can submit information on the Welsh Government’s website. The Welsh Government will also be talking to people all over Wales and beyond, to get their input into future work in Welsh language technology.