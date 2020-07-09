Partnership Aims to Find New Hybrid Solar and Battery Projects

EDF Renewables UK is starting a new partnership with Octo Energy to identify and deliver 200 MW of hybrid solar and battery storage projects in England and Wales.

Octo Energy will be seeking out opportunities for EDF on dual-use sites, working with landowners and farmers who are looking to diversify into energy.

The move comes as part of EDF Group’s plans to double installed renewable energy capacity from 28GW to 50GW by 2030. It also forms part of the Electricity Storage Plan, contributing to EDF’s target of being the leader in Europe with 10 GW of additional storage by 2035. EDF Renewables Director of Solar and Onshore

Wind Development, Mark Vyvyan-Robinson said,

“We are regularly looking at innovative ways to invest in solar to expand our existing 1GW portfolio in the UK and this is an exciting new partnership for us. “We are pleased to be working with Octo Energy to find these new hybrid sites and we look forward to working closely with local communities as we seek to make them a reality. These projects will enable us to contribute to the UK’s green economic recovery from COVID-19 and help the country reach its net zero targets.”

Managing Director of Octo Energy Nathan Welch said: