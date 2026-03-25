Partners Call for Protection of Drinking Water from Lead Solder

WaterSafe, in partnership with the Water Health Partnership, the Welsh Government and the Drinking Water Inspectorate, has called for the end of the illegal use of lead solder in plumbing to protect public health, particularly that of children.

The call is targeted at nurseries, schools and public buildings because of the impacts lead can have on young children, affecting their ability to learn.

Solder is sometimes used to connect water pipes and fittings, but the use of lead solder in systems which supply water for cooking, drinking and bathing is illegal and has been since 1987.

However, research by WaterSafe, the UK register for approved plumbers, shows some plumbers are still using lead solder in drinking water systems. Many plumbers use solder at least once a week, but only half have lead-free solder in their bags, leading to a risk of lead solder being used accidentally.

There is no safe level of exposure to lead, and even low levels have been shown to affect IQ and the ability to concentrate. Lead can also affect the brain and nervous system.

In a bid to end the practice, The Water Health Partnership, a group including Public Health Wales, Welsh Government, Welsh Water, Hafren Dyfrdwy, WaterSafe and the Drinking Water Inspectorate has jointly issued a letter to property managers across Wales.

The group asks property managers to make sure only lead-free solder, or fittings which don’t need solder, are used in the properties they are responsible for. The letter has been sent to organisations including schools, public buildings, housing associations and local authorities.

While the advice has been formally issued to local authorities, education establishments, nurseries, and landlords, it’s also important for anyone employing a plumber in their home.

Jonathan Samuel, managing director of WaterSafe, said:

“Always using lead-free solder is the only safe option. That’s why the bodies responsible for public health have come together to urge anyone who has work done on their drinking water plumbing to ask their plumber which type of solder they are using to make sure it’s lead-free. “This advice is particularly important for people in charge of nurseries and schools, as well as landlords, health organisations and local authorities, given the effect lead can have on children.”

WaterSafe, which is supported by all UK water companies, including Welsh Water and Hafren Dyfrdwy, and the Drinking Water Inspectorate, recommends only employing approved plumbers and installers qualified in the water regulations, which are designed to protect drinking water quality.

Plumbers approved by WaterSafe and listed on its register are all trained in the water regulations and are audited. A separate survey of WaterSafe members showed much higher awareness of the dangers of lead solder.