Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State to Attend FinTech Wales InsurTech Panel

Wales’ role in the UK’s expanding InsurTech sector will take centre stage on 5th November at a panel event hosted by FinTech Wales, Future Finance and Go.Compare.

The event, “Innovation in InsurTech: Driving Progress from Wales to the UK,” will bring together industry leaders and innovators to explore how Wales has become the epicentre for InsurTech in the UK.

Hosted by Go.Compare, FinTech Wales and Future Finance, the event will take place at Go.Compare’s Cardiff headquarters – also marking the company’s 19th birthday – and will discuss how startups, established players, and academia can collaborate to make Wales a national hub for insurance innovation. The panel will also look at the ways that Welsh InsurTechs are enhancing customer experience, transparency, and trust through technology.

The event will be attended by Anna McMorrin, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Wales Office, who will recognise the sector’s contribution to both the Welsh economy and the UK’s FinTech reputation.

Ms McMorrin said:

“The success of Wales’ InsurTech industry shows the talent, creativity, and innovation that exists in our workforce. “The UK Government is supporting the fast-growing Fintech sector, which is providing well-paid jobs, helping grow the economy in Wales and transforming how people access financial services.”

Sarah Jones, CEO of FinTech Wales, said:

“Wales has long been at the heart of insurance innovation – three of the four largest comparison sites are based in Wales, which is incredible. This event celebrates this and looks at how we can work to strengthen the UK’s leadership in InsurTech. It’s fantastic to have a UK Government representative also attend, which we believe reflects the significance of the InsurTech sector on the Welsh and UK economies.”

Hoodi Ansari, Director of Data and Operations at Go.Compare said:

“At Go.Compare, innovation is what drives us. Since our launch in 2006, we’ve played a part in transforming how consumers engage with their insurance. As well as helping people save money, we have also enabled our customers to make informed choices about their insurance cover – something that had not been done before. Now in our 19th year, we’re continuing to make our customers’ lives easier and we’re thrilled to be able to host this event and work with our colleagues and community to further strengthen Wales’ position as a hub in the InsurTech sector.”