Park Authority Headquarters to Reopen to the Public

The Llanion Park headquarters of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority will reopen to members of the public on an appointments-only basis from Wednesday 2 September.

The office has been closed to visitors since coronavirus restrictions were introduced in March.

From September onwards, as part of a phased reopening, members of the public will be able to book appointments to visit Llanion HQ on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9am and 4pm.

Phone lines will be open every day between 9am and 5pm for those wishing to speak to Park Authority officers.

For the time being, planning surgeries will continue to be handled via telephone. Anyone wishing to discuss planning or other issues with specific members of staff should phone, rather than attempt to book an appointment to visit. Appointments will be available, however, to view planning documents.

Chief Executive of the Park Authority Tegryn Jones said:

“After such a long period of lockdown, we appreciate that members of the public and stakeholders will be keen to resume some kind of normality. It is critical, however, that we strike the right balance between meeting that demand and ensuring that the complex re-opening process is carried out safely and line with the many challenges resulting from this unprecedented health crisis.” “Where possible, we will find new ways of doing things based on what has been learned from lockdown, which has seen an incredibly successful move to agile working and closer than ever collaboration between the Park Authority, Pembrokeshire County Council, other outdoor and tourism-based agencies and communities themselves.”

As an added safety measure, those accessing the building will be required to sanitise their hands when entering and exiting. Anyone who has symptoms of Coronavirus, or has been asked to self-isolate, should refrain from booking appointments or attempting to visit the Llanion Park headquarters until their period of quarantine has been completed.

Appointments to visit the Authority’s headquarters at Llanion Park can be booked by calling 01646 624800 or by emailing [email protected]