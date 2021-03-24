Park Authority Buildings Turn Yellow in Memory of Covid-19 Victims

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority buildings were lit up this evening in remembrance of those who have lost their lives to Covid-19 and all those affected by the global pandemic.

The Authority’s headquarters in Pembroke Dock, Oriel y Parc in St Davids and Carew Castle were illuminated in yellow as part of the Light Up Wales to Remember event to mark a year on from the start of the first UK lockdown.

Yellow hearts have become a symbol of remembrance during the Coronavirus pandemic with public buildings and homes across the country joining in the national commemoration on 23 March, with Authority staff also observing a minute’s silence at 12 noon.

Park Authority Chairman, Cllr Paul Harries said:

“While the sheer numbers of coronavirus deaths worldwide can sometimes be hard to comprehend, we should remember that more than 450 people have lost their lives in the Hywel Dda University Health Board area alone. “Our thoughts also go out to those who are still recovering from the effects of Covid-19 or living with the many different knock-on impacts of the pandemic. “I would also like to put on record the Authority’s thanks to those who have been working and continue to work to keep everyone safe through these difficult times, as well as those who have supported these workers by staying at home and following the rules to help limit the spread of Covid-19. “Everyone has made sacrifices for the greater good over the past year and it seemed only right to mark this anniversary and join in with this nationwide moment of reflection as we begin to look cautiously towards the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Light Up Wales to Remember event has been promoted by the Covid19 families-wales Facebook Group, which has been set up to support families who have sadly lost their loved ones.

For the latest Coronavirus updates from the National Park Authority please visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/coronavirus.