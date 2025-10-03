ParentPay Group Appoints Wales Partnership Manager

ParentPay Group has appointed Emma Wilcox as its new Wales Partnership Manager.

Emma's first role is to meet local authorities and school leaders at the National Education Show in Cardiff to share practical ways technology can ease pressure on teachers and staff.

A long-standing school governor and former user of ParentPay Group’s services, Emma combines frontline experience with a deep understanding of the operational challenges Welsh local authorities and schools face, the firm said.

With a strong background in education, community development, and digital transformation, Emma will lead ParentPay Group’s regional strategy in Wales, engaging directly with local authorities and schools to demonstrate how smarter use of tools like SIMS and ParentPay can drive long-term improvements.

Emma Wilcox, Wales Partnership Manager at ParentPay Group, said: