Panel to Consider the Political Archives of Wales at Virtual Event

A virtual panel discussion to consider the significance and future of Welsh political archives will be led by Meri Huws, president of The National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth, today.

Among the panellists will be a host of familiar faces from Welsh politics, including Liz Saville-Roberts, Plaid Cymru MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, former First Minister Carwyn Jones, a Labour MS, Professor Richard Wyn Jones and parliamentary correspondent Elliw Gwawr.

Led by the library's Welsh Political Archive, ‘Politics of the Past, History of the Future' will be an opportunity to discuss archival legacy and the value of political documentation for those seeking to record and analyse history.

The discussion, at 6pm, will be conducted through the medium of Welsh with simultaneous translation into English.

“I’m very much looking forward to chairing the special discussion panel,” said Meri Huws.

“Hearing the views of two leading politicians on the process of creating an archival legacy will be truly fascinating – have they felt that need and can someone do it objectively?

“We will also hear about the importance of primary sources whilst reporting on political events and within academic research when interpreting them historically.”

Pedr ap Llwyd, the library’s chief executive and librarian, said:

“The Welsh Political Archive is one of the cornerstones of the library's collections and this event will be a new opportunity to explore its important contribution.

“In an age where people can access information everywhere, and live their lives via social media, the need to ensure that we collect documentary evidence of political life in Wales for future users is more important than ever.”

Tickets for the virtual event can be pre-booked online at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/llgcnlw/t-orlllp

