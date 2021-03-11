Pandemic will Drive a Boom in Outsourcing Business Operations

IT job losses suggest business leaders are seeking greater flexibility when it comes to supporting business resilience

New research has revealed almost a third of organisations in the UK and Ireland, furloughed IT staff during the pandemic. According to Tarek Meliti, Director of TDM Group, these findings are not surprising. With business survival remaining the priority, organisations are needing to become more flexible in the wake in the crisis. Outsourcing operations like IT, can actually increase business agility and resilience.

Discussing this further Meliti says,

“Despite there being light at the end of the tunnel as vaccine distribution ramps up, many organisations across the country remain cautious about their future. Survival remains the priority and with government restrictions in place for some time yet, business leaders are needing to become much more reactive to sudden changes, brought on by the pandemic. “In the past, we have seen examples whereby the business use-case for outsourcing was not so strong. Challenges aligning external staff with a company’s culture and goals, combined with a desire to grow in-house expertise, were heavy arguments for businesses moving away from third party suppliers, in favour of going it alone. Covid, however, forced organisations to rethink this strategy.”

Meliti continues,

“We all know Covid super-charged digital transformation efforts. Throughout the crisis companies have placed a high reliance on tools to communicate and collaborate online. In tandem, customer demands, have pushed businesses to embrace new technologies, which offer quicker and more convenient experiences. Many organisations struggle to deliver this effectively and that is why outsourcing has become a viable option.”

Elaborating on this further, Meliti says,

“Business leaders are highly focused on steadying operations. When looking for cost savings, outsourcing becomes an obvious strategy. Significant savings can be made on staffing, recruitment and other capital expenditures often associated with IT upkeep. In essence business leaders can focus on what matters most for them – managing built-up dept, reducing costs and growing revenues, safe in the knowledge their IT infrastructure is operating as efficiently and securely as possible.”

Outsourcing should not only be seen as an opportunity to achieve cost reduction – it can also be used to drive innovation, as Mike O'Connell from Isoceles Finance – leading providers of part time FD, accounting and HR services to scaling businesses, discusses.