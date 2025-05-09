Palé Hall Estate Invests £1m to Launch Gastropub with Rooms

The Bryntirion Inn has opened its doors at the gates of the five-star Palé Hall Hotel in Bala.

The new gastropub-with-rooms has been brought to life through a £1 million refurbishment by owners Anthony and Donna Cooper-Barney.

The Bryntirion, which dates back to 1695, is divided between a dining room with 60 covers and a bar area framed by original stone walls, exposed beams and fireplaces.

Anthony Cooper-Barney has curated a display of classic car and motorsport memorabilia from his private collection throughout the inn.

Heading up the kitchen is Head Chef Tristan Fitt, whose pedigree includes Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Lords of the Manor Hotel in the Cotswolds, Wheeler’s Oyster Bar in Whitstable and The Westbury, Mayfair.

Anthony Cooper-Barney said: