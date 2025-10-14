Packaging Manufacturer Embarks on Partnership Scheme to Improve Efficiency

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) has launched a new Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) with leading packaging manufacturer Coppice, based in Bridgend, with recent graduate Tim James appointed to a key role.

As KTP Associate, Tim will lead a two-year project designed to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and strengthen Coppice’s competitive position in the UK and international markets.

KTPs link universities with businesses through the placement of a graduate who applies academic expertise to real-world industrial challenges. The result is a three-way partnership: the business gains innovation and research support, the university builds stronger industry connections, and the graduate accelerates their career with practical experience and responsibility.

Tim, who has just completed his BEng in Automotive Engineering at UWTSD's Swansea Waterfront campus, said:

“It’s exciting to step straight from my degree into a role where I can make a real impact. This KTP gives me the chance to put what I’ve learned into practice, but also to keep learning every day from both Coppice and UWTSD. It feels like the perfect bridge between university and the start of my career.”

Tim will be supported by a supervisory team from UWTSD’s MADE+ group. Dr Andrew Killen, Knowledge Base Supervisor, will provide academic expertise and guidance, while Amanda Hayden, UWTSD Project Manager, will oversee the collaboration to ensure that it delivers meaningful results.

Dr Killen said:

“KTPs are all about collaboration – they bring together the strengths of a business, a graduate, and a university to tackle real challenges. It’s great to see one of our own graduates at the centre of this exciting partnership.”

The impact of KTPs reaches far beyond individual careers. For graduates, they offer a first step into employment with significant responsibility. For businesses, they inject fresh ideas, technical knowledge, and a direct link to academic research. For universities, they create stronger ties with industry and ensure teaching and research have real-world impact. And for communities, they help to sustain jobs, strengthen industries, and support innovation.

Richard Cottrell, Head of Engineering at Coppice, said:

“At Coppice, we’re always looking for new ways to innovate and improve what we do. Partnering with UWTSD through this Knowledge Transfer Partnership allows us to bring fresh thinking and academic insight directly into our business. Tim’s appointment as KTP Associate marks an exciting step forward in our drive to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and strengthen our competitive edge both in the UK and internationally. We’re proud to be collaborating with a leading university that shares our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and developing future talent.”

Dr Mark Cocks, Dean of the university’s Wales Institute of Science and Art added:

“This partnership with Coppice highlights UWTSD’s commitment to connecting education with employment, research with practice, and students with opportunity. By investing in KTPs, the University is creating pathways for graduates to thrive while helping businesses grow in a competitive global economy.”