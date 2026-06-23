P&A Group Colleagues Complete 53-Mile Coast Path Relay for Charity

Colleagues from across P&A Group came together to complete the company's inaugural Coast Path Relay, raising funds for its 2026 Charities of the Year, Tenovus Cancer Care and North Wales Wildlife Trust.

The ambitious challenge saw a relay of team members cover more than 53 miles along the North Wales Coast Path, beginning at Conwy Quay shortly after 5am and finishing at Saltney, home to the headquarters of Zest Outdoor Living, a division of P&A Group, just after 9pm.

The relay was designed to raise funds and awareness for both charities while bringing together colleagues from across the Group. Throughout the day, participants tackled a variety of terrain including coastal promenades, beaches, sand dunes and riverside paths, supported by fellow colleagues, family members and charity representatives.

The challenge began with a welcome from Vicky Green of Tenovus Cancer Care, who joined the team for the first leg of the route from Conwy to Llandudno. Later in the day, Tenovus volunteer Kevin Sutton also joined P&A colleagues for part of the challenge, providing encouragement and support along the way.

As the relay progressed eastwards along the coast, colleagues joined different sections of the route, demonstrating the teamwork, resilience and community spirit that are central to P&A Group's culture.

Special recognition goes to Reza Yaghoubi and Andy Baker, who completed the entire 53-mile route from start to finish in a single day.

The event has already raised approximately £1,500 for Tenovus Cancer Care and North Wales Wildlife Trust, with further donations still being received.

Andrew Baker, Managing Director of P&A Group, said:

“Seeing colleagues from across the Group come together to take on such an ambitious challenge was incredibly inspiring. The Coast Path Relay perfectly reflected the values that define P&A Group – teamwork, determination and a genuine desire to make a positive impact within our communities. “To cover more than 53 miles in a single day is a remarkable achievement and I am immensely proud of everyone who took part, whether they walked a single section, completed the full route, helped with logistics, provided refreshments or supported from the side-lines. “As a certified B Corp, we are committed to using business as a force for good. This event brought that commitment to life, raising valuable funds for two fantastic charities while strengthening connections between colleagues across the Group. It was a tremendous success and one that everyone involved should be proud of.”

P&A Group said it would like to thank everyone who participated, donated, provided support throughout the day and helped make the event such a memorable success.

The Coast Path Relay not only raised valuable funds for two important causes but also strengthened friendships, created lasting memories and demonstrated the positive impact that can be achieved when colleagues work together towards a common goal.

Since 2010, employees at P&A Group have raised and donated more than £195,000 for a wide range of local and national charities, including MS Cymru, North Clwyd Animal Rescue, Dementia UK, British Heart Foundation, Macmillan Cancer Support, Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices, Cancer Research UK, Action for Children, Alzheimer’s Society, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Meningitis Now, and MIND.

To donate to the 2026 charities, please visit: www.p-a-group.com/charity