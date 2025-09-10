Oysho Cardiff Half Daily Mile Challenge Launched for Schools

A new Oysho Cardiff Half interactive Daily Mile challenge has been launched for schools across Wales to take get involved as race day approaches.

Run 4 Wales has partnered with Run Wales at Welsh Athletics to launch the free initiative which is designed to inspire children to move in a fun, simple and flexible way – all while encouraging links with learning and the community.

The Daily Mile is an initiative that has been granted funding from the Run 4 Wales Charitable Foundation.

The Foundation is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and receives the surpluses generated through Run 4 Wales events. It then invests this into grassroots sports and community projects.

The Oysho Cardiff Half Interactive Daily Mile challenge has been designed to tie in with the Welsh Curriculum and aims to help develop pupils’ learning through landmarks, places and natural landscapes.

It invites schools to take part in a 13-mile challenge using its interactive map. Schools can spread the 13 miles across days, weeks or months – whenever suits them, and pupils can complete each mile either by walking, running or wheeling, moving them further along their interactive journey.

Gavin Howe, Run 4 Wales’ Event and ESG Executive, said:

“The Oysho Cardiff Half Daily Mile project aims to get children moving more regularly and promotes physical and mental health and wellbeing. “It’s a great way for all children and their schools to feel part of the Oysho Cardiff Half Marathon as the city gets set to come alive on October 4 and 5 with thousands of runners taking to its streets. “By encouraging children to take part in moving their bodies each day, we hope this can help to encourage lifelong healthy habits that will help to inspire them to keep moving for years to come.”

Schools that are interested in taking part in the initiative can sign up via: Oysho Cardiff Half Daily Mile School Registration Form