Owain Phillips Appointed Programme and Digital Editor at ITV Cymru Wales

ITV Cymru Wales have announced Owain Phillips as its new Programme and Digital Editor.

Owain grew up in Gorslas in the Gwendraeth valley and is a graduate of Aberystwyth University's International Politics department. He started his career with ITV in 2009 working on programmes such as Hacio and Y Byd ar Bedwar for S4C. In 2012 he joined ITV Cymru Wales' politics team and has been covering events in the Senedd, Westminster and beyond. He's been a regular face for viewers on Wales at Six for over a decade, reporting on numerous elections, Brexit and the Covid 19 pandemic. He also acted as series producer for several editions of Y Byd yn ei Le, S4C's flagship politics also produced by ITV Cymru Wales.

In 2019 he was awarded Welsh Political Journalist of the Year for his work within the field.

Commenting on his appointment Owain Phillips said:

I'm delighted to be taking up the editor post at such an important time. The pandemic has demonstrated the integral role quality and impartial public interest journalism has to play in Wales. Audiences have resonated with our trusted and distinctive coverage and I hope to build on those firm foundations. There's a strong and diverse team in place and I'd hope to continue with delivering a quality news service worthy of a national broadcaster.

Phil Henfrey, Head of News and Programmes at ITV Cymru Wales said: