‘Over-Reliance on Major Developers is Holding Back Wales’ Housing Supply’

The Federation of Master Builders (FMB) Cymru is urging all political parties in Wales to prioritise “meaningful reform” of the housing delivery system.

It says that without stronger support for SME housebuilders, Wales will continue to fall short of the homes it urgently needs.

Latest Welsh Government estimates show that Wales requires approximately 8,700 new homes every year to meet demand. However, over the past five years, delivery has averaged only around 5,000 homes annually, creating a persistent and growing shortfall.

Around 75% of new homes in Wales are built by the private sector. However, the market has become increasingly dominated by a small number of very large developers operating across England and Wales. These firms understandably prioritise sites that maximise financial returns, meaning less commercially attractive, but locally important sites, are often overlooked, FMB Cymru says.

Meanwhile, SME housebuilders, once responsible for around 40% of new homes in the late 1980s, now deliver just 10%. FMB Cymru says reversing this decline is essential if Wales is to address its housing crisis.

The collapse in SME delivery has been largely driven by a planning system that has become excessively risky, unpredictable and costly, the organisation said. The complexity and financial exposure involved in securing planning permission means that only firms with substantial reserves can consistently operate in the current market, it added.

Ifan Glyn, FMB Cymru Director, said:

“If we continue to rely on a small number of large firms to deliver the vast majority of our homes, we will never build at the scale and pace required to meet Wales’ housing need. SME builders are rooted in their communities, deliver smaller sites that large developers often overlook, and can help create a more diverse and resilient housing market. “However, the current planning system is stacked against them. Without reform to reduce risk, SME builders simply cannot play the role Wales needs them to play. The next Welsh Government must commit to creating the conditions that allow SMEs to thrive. That is the only way we will significantly increase supply, reduce waiting lists, and restore access to homeownership and affordable housing.”

Mark Roberts of Pembrokeshire based Roberts Construction and Chair of the FMB West Wales branch said:

“I’ve been building homes in Pembrokeshire for years, but I’ve had to step back from new builds because the opportunities just aren’t there anymore. Smaller sites that local builders like me would typically take on are becoming harder to access, and the planning process is too uncertain and costly to take the risk. It’s frustrating because there is demand locally, and we want to be part of the solution, but the system isn’t set up for small builders. Without change, more of us will be pushed out, and that’s not good for our communities or for housing supply.”

FMB Cymru is calling on the next Welsh Government to: