Over 62,500 Applications to the EU Settlement Scheme in Wales

The Home Office has received more than 62,500 applications to the EU Settlement Scheme in Wales already and there is still plenty of time left to apply before the 30 June 2021 deadline.

The latest detailed official statistics published last week show that the highest number of applications in Wales have so far come from Polish (18,640), Romanian (7,330) and Portuguese (3,830) nationals, with large numbers applying in Cardiff (15,340), Newport (6,630), Swansea (5,490) and Wrexham (5,580).

The majority of concluded applications (62%) have been granted settled status with 36% granted pre-settled status. All those who have settled or pre-settled status have secured their rights in UK law and ensures that, whether in four or 40 years’ time, they have the evidence they need to continue living and working in the UK.

Minister for Future Borders and Immigration Kevin Foster said:

“European citizens have made an enormous contribution to our United Kingdom. They are our friends, family and neighbours and we want them to stay which is why I’m pleased there have been more than 62,500 applications in Wales already. “There’s plenty of time left to apply before the 30 June 2021 deadline and a wide range of support is available in Wales online, over the telephone and in person if you need it.”

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, people have had access to a range of support either online, by email or by telephone in Wales to help them apply to the EU Settlement Scheme

There are over 1,500 Home Office staff working on the EU Settlement Scheme with 250 Settlement Resolution Centre staff in place to provide assistance to applicants with any questions about the scheme or who need help applying. Additional support is also available for those who do not have the appropriate access, skills or confidence to apply online through Assisted Digital.

Last year, the Home Office made up to £9 million available to five charities in Wales, and 57 organisations and local authorities across the UK to help vulnerable EU citizens apply to the EU Settlement Scheme. A further £8 million of funding for the 2020-2021 financial year was announced earlier this year.

EUSS Team Manager of Newport Mind Association Tom Finney said:

“Newport Mind Association provides practical EU Settlement Scheme support to vulnerable EU citizens living in Wales. “Working with 20 local Mind organisations, we have broken down barriers and reached out to more than 6,000 vulnerable EU citizens living in Wales, including those with poor mental health, victims of domestic abuse and the elderly.”

The Home Office has run two bursts of marketing campaigns, spending £4 million across the UK to encourage EU citizens to apply.

To help raise awareness of the scheme at a local level, the Home Office has also held a series of pop-up events across the UK where staff answer questions and help people to apply in person with more planned in 2020.

Communication materials have been translated into 26 EU languages, including Welsh.