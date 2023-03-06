Over 350% Yearly Rise in Welsh Start-Ups

Start-up numbers in Wales were 352.4% higher in January 2023 than in January 2022, according to new research from insolvency and restructuring trade body R3.

R3’s analysis of data provided by Creditsafe shows there were 1,683 new Welsh firms set-up in January – the highest recorded figure since May 2022, and 352.4% more than January 2022’s figure of 372.

Wales saw the biggest yearly rise in start-ups across all of the UK regions and nations, followed by the West Midlands (255%) and Greater London (17.1%).

Start-up figures also increased 58.8% compared December 2022’s total of 1,060 – the second highest monthly rise, falling just behind Northern Ireland, whose January start-up figures were 61.1% higher than the previous month.

Charlotte May, Chair of R3 in Wales, says:

“Wales has made an entrepreneurial start to 2023, with more than 1,680 entrepreneurs taking the leap with a new venture last month. “Hopefully, this new wave of Welsh start-ups will also help balance out the high number of voluntary liquidations which continue following COVID.”

Charlotte, who is Associate Director for South West and Wales at Manolete in Bristol continues: