Over 2,500 Volunteers Help Keep Wales Tidy with £1.2m Government Boost

This extension of grant funding was confirmed today by Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies.

The Welsh Government Local Environment Quality Funding helps Keep Wales Tidy support community groups, volunteers and local authorities right across the country. Together, they look after local areas making them better places to live, work and visit.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said:

“This funding is crucial to supporting all the dedicated volunteers across Wales who give their time to cleaning up our local streets and green spaces. Diolch o galon to all of you for the huge contribution you make to your communities.”

I’m pleased that this funding will also help to stop litter at the source. A new litter monitoring system will give us a better understanding of where litter builds up and where to focus prevention.

One beneficiary, a community group in Merthyr Tydfil received support from KWT to organise the Big Gellideg Clean Up: a two-day clean-up of the estate. Since the event KWT have been supporting local residents others to create a Friends of Gellideg community group to continue the work they started last September.

Keep Wales Tidy CEO Owen Derbyshire, said: