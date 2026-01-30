Outstanding Service and Devotion to Duty Recognised by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Mid Glamorgan

Three people have been awarded the Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate of Merit by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Mid Glamorgan, Professor Peter Vaughan CBE QPM CStJ.

The three, Petty Officer Matthew Maguire and Petty Officer Rhys Davies both of Rhondda Sea Cadet Corps along with Pilot Officer Max Perry of No 3 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets were presented with their award in recognition of their outstanding service and devotion to duty, at the Lord-Lieutenant’s award ceremony held Pontypridd Army Reserve Centre.

The achievements of the Lord-Lieutenant’s four cadets were also recognised and celebrated during the awards evening.

Leading Cadet Emma of Rhondda Sea Cadet Corps, Cadet Corporal Cayce Ayers of Bridgend Detachment, Dyfed and Glamorgan Army Cadet Force, Cadet Warrant Officer Neve Jacobs from 2077 (Pontyclun) Squadron, No 1 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets and Cadet Flight Sergeant Claudia-Jean Garton from 1092 (Bridgend) Squadron, No 3 Welsh Wing RAF, outlined to the audience their time in cadets, including highlights of their role over the past 12 months.

The four were selected for the prestigious Lord-Lieutenant’s cadet role after being put forward for nomination by cadet group leaders and the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales.

The role of Lord-Lieutenant cadet, which continues until September, includes attendance with the Lord-Lieutenant, who acts as the King’s representative, at a number of official engagements, including Remembrance events, Royal visits and parades.

They have followed in the footsteps of last year’s cadets including former Cadet Warrant Officer Cody Evans who is now a Civilian Instructor with No 3 Welsh Wing RAF and a Duke of Edinburgh Cymru Youth Ambassador. To kick off the scheme’s 70th anniversary celebrations, Cody outlined his Duke of Edinburgh journey with the audience.

There are nearly 4,500 cadets in Wales who gain skills and qualifications through working with local communities, charities and taking part in a variety of practical activities. The cadet syllabus is delivered by 1,850 volunteering adult instructors and civilian assistants, who give up their spare time on weeknights and weekends.

The awards ceremony, attended by nearly 80 people, was organised by the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales, an organisation that has supported the Armed Forces for over 100 years.