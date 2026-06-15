Outstanding Achievements Across NHS Wales and Partners Recognised at Moondance Cancer Awards

Pioneers in cancer care have been honoured at the third Moondance Cancer Awards, recognising exceptional contributions to the advancement of cancer services.

Three individuals and seven teams received awards across 10 categories, with each celebrating achievement, innovation and excellence in improving cancer care across Wales. This year's winners were selected from a record number of 110 nominations, reflecting the shared commitment and breadth of collaboration across Wales' cancer pathway.

As the only awards dedicated solely to cancer services in Wales, the Moondance Cancer Awards shine a light on the individuals and teams who are leading the way in delivering, developing, and transforming cancer services for patients.

This year's winners include teams from Swansea Bay University Health Board, Velindre University NHS Trust, Health Education and Improvement Wales, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Tenovus Cancer Care, Cavendish Cymru, Hywel Dda University Health Board, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and All Wales Medical Genomics Service to name a few.

One of the winning projects was Swansea Bay's Radiographer-Led Late Radiotherapy Effects Service, named winner of the Better Patient Experience award for its provision of tailored support and timely specialist referrals for patients experiencing long-term complications following cancer treatments, creating a more responsive model for cancer survivorship in Wales.

Rebecca Lloyd said:

“It feels overwhelming to win, but it's a great achievement for a brand-new service across Wales.”

Hywel Dda University Health Board took home the accolade for Detection & Diagnosis for their One-Stop Clinic for Post-Menopausal Bleeding designed to address significant delays in the Urgent Suspected Cancer (USC) pathway while Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and Pharmaxo Healthcare's Delivering Myeloma Treatment at Home initiative was recognised with the Collaborating with Partners award for delivering treatments directly to patients' homes, offering greater autonomy, convenience and comfort.

The Cancer Treatment award went to the South East Wales Cancer of Unknown Primary Team, a regional collaboration led by Velindre University NHS Trust with partners across NHS Wales. The team was recognised for transforming a complex and historically challenging pathway for patients with cancers where the primary tumour is unknown, bringing together specialist clinical input, coordinated MDT working and genomics to support faster, more personalised treatment decisions.

Also among the winners was Claire's Campaign, a patient-led movement founded by the late Claire O'Shea in partnership with Tenovus Cancer Care and Cavendish Cymru to address systemic failures in the diagnosis, treatment, and experience of gynaecological cancers, sparked by Claire's delayed diagnosis of uterine leiomyosarcoma in 2021. Claire's advocacy has been central to raising awareness of gender bias in healthcare and the urgent need for timely diagnosis, giving women a platform to share their stories.

Lowri Griffiths, friend and colleague of the late Claire O'Shea, said:

“It's a bittersweet feeling to receive this award. We would have loved for Claire to be with us tonight to be recognised for her work. “Even in her darkest days, Claire continued to fight to bring attention to the challenges faced by women with gynaecological cancer in Wales. Her final wish was for us to keep seeking justice, and we will honour her memory by continuing that fight.”

The three individuals recognised for their outstanding contributions to cancer care were: Clare Small, Senior Programme Manager for Cancer Services at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, who took home the Cancer Services Leadership & Delivery awards; Sian Lewis, Macmillan AHP Cancer Lead at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, for the Nursing, Clinical & Diagnostic Practice award; and Dr Alex Murray, Consultant Geneticist at All Wales Medical Genomics Service, for the Medical award.

Talking about her win of the Nursing, Clinical & Diagnostic Practice award, Sian Lewis said:

“My colleague Erica Thornton – the Macmillan AHP Cancer Lead in Cardiff and Vale UHB – nominated me; it feels absolutely amazing to win – I didn't expect it. To me, this is about the work I do to improve patient care. That's why I love the work I do and that's why winning this award really means something.”

The winners were judged by a panel of experts and leaders in the field including: Victoria Bates, Senior Healthcare Strategy Leader; Steve Moore, Former NHS Chief Executive and Health System Leader; Cari-Anne Quinn, CEO Life Sciences Hub Wales; Jon Wood, Former Innovate UK Lead Technologist & Innovation Strategy Advisor; Judi Rhys MBE, Chair of Community Foundation Wales; and Prof Isabel Oliver, Chief Medical Officer for Wales.

Wendy Evans, managing director at Moondance Cancer Initiative, said: