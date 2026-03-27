‘Our Small Productivity Boosts are Helping Us and the Economy’

Small businesses need to understand how minor changes can boost their productivity and contribute to the overall health of the economy.

That’s the message from Jane Wallace-Jones, CEO of Something Different Wholesale, who argues that business leaders need support to recognise how the productivity of their own operations can have an impact on wider economic measures such as GDP.

The Swansea-based firm designs and distributes wholesale gifts and homewares to more than 12,000 retailers across the UK, Europe and around the world. The business holds more than 4,000 items in stock and ships and delivers seven days a week.

Speaking to Robert Lloyd-Griffiths, Wales Forum Chair at the Wales Productivity Forum, Jane described some of the measures the firm had implemented to improve productivity, and why they mattered.