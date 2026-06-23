Our Rhyl Launches Major Community Engagement Programme

The team behind Rhyl's £20 million regeneration programme is launching its biggest community engagement drive, taking the conversation directly into neighbourhoods, community groups, businesses and organisations this summer.

Over the coming months, members of the Our Rhyl / Ein Rhyl Board will attend events, workshops, meetings and activities throughout the resort to gather fresh ideas, priorities and ambitions from local people as plans for the town's future move into their next phase.

The extensive programme of engagement will help shape the final long-term vision for Rhyl, identify priorities for future investment, and ensure local voices remain at the heart of decision-making as the Pride in Place programme progresses.

Board members will gather views on what people love about Rhyl, what improvements they want to see, and what they want the town to be known for in 10 years' time.

Craig Sparrow, Chair of the Our Rhyl Board, said:

“We've spent the last year listening to thousands of people and gathering an enormous amount of valuable insight, but we're not stopping there. “We are now entering a really important phase where we want to get out into the community again, speak to as many people as possible and make sure the final vision for Rhyl reflects the ambitions of the people who live, work and spend time here.”

The engagement campaign builds on more than a year of consultation which has already generated hundreds of survey responses, engaged thousands of residents and businesses, and reached a growing online audience through social media, workshops and community events.

Earlier this year, a refreshed Board was unveiled to help lead the next chapter of the programme, bringing together expertise from regeneration, tourism, health, policing, faith groups, community organisations and the third sector.

Alongside the engagement programme, new themed Action Groups are being established to give residents, businesses and organisations practical opportunities to help shape projects, identify priorities and support delivery of the plan over the coming decade.

The groups will play a key role in helping the Board build partnerships, leverage additional funding opportunities and turn community priorities into deliverable projects.

Craig added:

“This is a chance for people to influence how £20 million of investment can benefit Rhyl over the next decade. We want people to sit up and take notice – this is community-led, it is ambitious, and it is designed to give local people a real voice. “Whether you're a resident, business owner, community group, young person or volunteer, we want you to be part of what comes next.”

The Board will be canvassing opinion at locations across town including the White Rose Centre, Brickfield Pond, the Town Hall, Coronation Gardens, local supermarkets and retailers, schools, business parks, Marine Lake, the promenade, sports clubs, Queen’s Market and more.