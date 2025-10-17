Our Off-Grid Escape is Drawing Visitors to the Edge of Cardiff

When we opened Garth Glamping in May, I wasn’t sure how people would respond to the idea of staying off-grid yet within sight of the capital city. What has struck me since is just how many of our guests have been people from Cardiff itself or visiting the city – but they are keen to escape the daily routine and spend time on a traditional hill farm.

My husband Gerwyn’s stepfather, Clive, was born on this farm in Gwaelod Y Garth more than 80 years ago, and the land has been in the family for over a century. It has always been a working cattle farm, but in recent years Clive’s health has meant that the family had to bring in help to keep things running. That left us thinking about what else we could do with the land.

As campers ourselves, we wanted to create somewhere that felt spacious, peaceful, and connected to nature. We have only developed around five per cent of the farm’s land, setting up five fully furnished bell tents and ten pitches for camping or motorhomes. The idea was never to cram people in, but instead to keep the experience calm and relaxed. Families can spread out, children can play safely, and people can enjoy the views without the bustle of a busy campsite.

The bell tents have proved especially popular. They are kitted out with proper beds, sofas and space for families of up to five. For couples, they provide comfort and privacy without the need to bring camping gear. This has attracted many people who wouldn’t normally camp but wanted to try something different close to home. Some guests saw it as a stepping stone before going further afield with camping. Others simply wanted the comfort of home combined with the novelty of being off-grid.

Being so close to Cardiff has also meant we’ve had guests coming for concerts and big events. Over the summer we sold out on the nights when Oasis, Stereophonics and Tom Jones played, as well as during the Blackweir music series. Visitors from Newport and beyond told us it was easier and more enjoyable than paying for hotels, as they could bring their campervans and still be within 20 minutes of the city. We’re also just a 15-minute walk from the train station, which makes it possible to come without a car at all.

Sustainability is at the heart of what we’re doing. The site is fully off-grid, powered by solar and supplied by water from an old farm well that we refurbished. We encourage people to use public transport wherever possible, and we’ve deliberately designed the experience to help people switch off. There are no plug sockets in the tents, so if you do want to charge your phone, you need to use the shared kitchen area. That has led to children playing rounders and exploring the fields instead of being glued to screens, which parents have told us they value.

Of course, there is Wi-Fi on site, but we don’t advertise it. For guests who really need it we provide access, but for most people the opportunity to disconnect has been part of the appeal.

We are also proud to announce that Garth Glamping is now accredited through the Visit Wales Approved Scheme, giving our guests even greater confidence in the quality of their experience with us.

Looking ahead, we are building shepherds’ huts which will mean we can offer year-round stays, and we are working with local businesses to host retreats. We recently partnered with the Granola Girlies, and PIAS Wales (Play It Again Sport) running weekend and midweek residential retreats, both of which sold out almost immediately.

In September we hosted our first Wild at Garth Festival – a one-day event of music, wellness and family activities, organised alongside Gerwyn’s sister, Rhian. The plan is to host the festival annually, creating a regular fixture that supports the local community and beyond.

Community is important to us. We have also launched the Wild at Garth Foundation, which will run as a community interest company. The Foundation will support charities linked to Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, causes close to us as Gerwyn’s father and stepfather have lived with those conditions. We are also giving back through monthly stay giveaways for families who might not otherwise be able to enjoy a holiday. This summer, we welcomed families for free stays as part of that commitment.

This farm has been in Gerwyn’s family for generations, and Garth Glamping is our way of writing the next chapter. We want it to be rooted in sustainability, storytelling, and rural regeneration, but most of all, we want it to be a place where people can pause. Whether they are visiting Cardiff for work, attending a concert, or simply coming from down the road, it has been heartening to see how much people have valued the chance to switch off here.