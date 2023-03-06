Organisations in Swansea Invited to Apply for £16.2 Million Funding

Organisations in Swansea are being invited to apply for funding worth up to £16.2 million.

The funding, which is being run locally by Swansea Council, is part of the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

To be eligible for the £8m general wider programme open call funding, applicants must ensure their proposed schemes are in line with the key themes of the Regional Investment Plan for South West Wales. These include improving urban and rural communities, and supporting small businesses.

As well as the general open call, applications are also now open for projects forming part of the skills and multiply elements of the overall funding package.

Worth £3m, the skills-related funding is for projects aimed at delivering targeted essential, technical and vocational training, or retraining and upskilling support to adults aged 19+ in line with local skills needs and regional economic priorities.

The core requirement for projects linked to the multiply theme, worth £5.2m, is the delivery of flexible numeracy skills support to adults aged 19+ who do not have a Level 2 or higher maths qualification.

Funding bids can’t duplicate the following anchor projects that the council has already announced as part of the overall funding package, which is worth £38.4m to the city.

A package of schemes to support Swansea businesses including start-up grants, growth grants, carbon reduction grants, training for businesses to move towards net zero carbon, and a commercial property development fund

A pathways to work employability project that will include support for economically inactive and long-term unemployed people aged 16 and over, paid work placements and a £2m grant funding open call for specialist employability support

Transforming places throughout the county, with projects earmarked to include grant funding for historic structures, improvements to villages and small town centres, and heritage-led regeneration activities and trails

A culture and tourism anchor project that will include the development of a creative network, digital skills and support for businesses in that sector

A supporting communities project that will provide grant funding for community and third sector projects

Boosting rural areas with funding for rural community development, climate change themed activities and support for rural businesses.

All applications have to be received by midnight on Wednesday March 22, 2023.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said: “This is an opportunity for organisations in Swansea to apply for funding worth up to £16.2m that could help deliver a project linked to the key themes of the overall Regional Investment Plan for South West Wales. “Over £22m of the city’s funding package has already been earmarked for a number of anchor projects, including a series of tailored grant schemes for smaller businesses and organisations, so it’s important any applications as part of this open call aren’t being delivered through them. “Although this funding is considerably reduced when compared to previous EU funds, we’re working to develop and encourage projects that will benefit people and communities in all parts of Swansea.”

Cllr Alyson Pugh, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Well-Being, said:

“Partly focusing on boosting training, retraining and upskilling, this funding will help equip local people with the skills they’ll need to access employment opportunities or find better-paid employment. “This is important because there’s so much investment on-going in Swansea which is creating thousands of jobs for our residents.”

Head to Swansea.gov.uk/SPF for more guidance, background, application criteria and forms.

Organisations seeking more information or assistance can also email [email protected]