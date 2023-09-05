Organic Farm Estate Set for Further Growth After Busy Year and Site Redevelopment

Continued sustainable growth has led to job opportunities at an internationally acclaimed organic farm estate.

The 15,000 acre Rhug Estate, near Corwen in Denbighshire, has enjoyed one of its busiest years, with redevelopment at its popular café and a series of ground-breaking projects and partnerships on the horizon, at home and on the global stage.

Already employing up to 100 staff, the business has vacancies in a wide range of areas, including retail and hospitality, office administration, accounts and with the award-winning Wild Beauty collection.

These come after a raft of new starters in 2023, including a Meat Production Manager, Accountant, Farm and Estate Manager, and an Estate and General Manager.

Senior HR Advisor Michelle Thackaberry also joined the organisation this year and says the positions are much sought-after as Rhug’s reputation for quality and innovation spreads across the UK and beyond.

“On a personal note, I’m very excited to have joined the team and it’s an honour to be able to contribute to the ongoing success of an Estate which has been such a huge part of the fabric here in North Wales for so many years,” said Michelle, who lives with husband Tommy in Wrexham. “It’s very much like a family, and everyone is so committed to doing their best for Rhug.” “Over the course of the next year I have lots of plans to implement initiatives that will bring a positive impact, and creating an engaging employee experience is at the heart of it. “I believe that when we look after our people, we get the best from them, which ultimately drives great results for the business. “It’s going to be a very busy 12 months, there is lots to do, but I can’t wait, and filling the wide and varied roles we have available with the right people is going to be a big part of that.”

Rhug Estate owner Lord Newborough welcomed Michelle to the role and looks forward to seeing more new faces join them in the weeks ahead.

He is particularly focused on supporting the regional economy and encouraging more candidates from the local area.