Organic Farm Estate Boss Nominated for ‘Unretirement’ Award at National Entrepreneurship Ceremony

Lord Newborough has again been nominated for one of the most prestigious entrepreneurship titles in the country.

The owner of the sprawling 12,500-acre Rhug Estate, located near Corwen in Denbighshire, has made it to the final of the Unretirement Entrepreneur of the Year category at The Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

This accolade specifically recognises individuals who have surpassed conventional expectations and pursued their entrepreneurial passions during what is typically considered retirement.

Last year, Lord Newborough received a prize at the ceremony for the remarkable success of Rhug's sought-after organic Wild Beauty collection, which is crafted from natural ingredients sourced on-site.

“I've always said that age should never stand in the way of success,” said Lord Newborough. “I am just as focused and driven as ever, and with Rhug Estate thriving in various aspects – particularly the farm shop, our global retail operation, and the Wild Beauty product range – there is absolutely no chance of me slowing down!”

Expressing his gratitude to organisers of The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, he went on to praise their unwavering support and commended the wide range of categories they endorse, applauding their commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity in business.

Rhug Estate has become an internationally acclaimed hub for organic farming, with Lord Newborough spearheading the retailing and wholesale distribution of the estate's high-quality meat products.

In addition to his success in the agriculture and retail sectors, he has pioneered ‘greener’ production and embraced renewable energy sources, contributing to a more sustainable future.

Via a series of revolutionary initiatives, such as reforestation and carbon capture projects, the team at Rhug is actively helping to preserve the environment.

Not content with these accomplishments, Lord Newborough ventured into the world of skincare, utilising ingredients sourced from the estate; as a result the award-winning and popular Wild Beauty skincare collection is now a global brand.

Through this diverse portfolio of successful ventures, he has established himself as a true visionary entrepreneur in multiple industries.

Now in its 11th year, The Great British Entrepreneur Awards – often referred to as the ‘Grammys for Entrepreneurship’ – celebrate exceptional individuals and businesses that fuel innovation, create employment opportunities, and contribute to economic growth.

Francesca James, the founder, shared her admiration for this year’s finalists, and said:

“I am truly inspired by the remarkable achievements of these individuals. Their combined accomplishments, generating over £2.7 billion in turnover and employing over 33,000 people, demonstrate the incredible impact they have had on their industries and communities. “These entrepreneurs embody the spirit of innovation, resilience, and growth that defines the entrepreneurial landscape in the UK.”

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards will take place on November 20 at Grosvenor House in London. To learn more about the event, visit: www.greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com.

For further information on Wild Beauty, visit www.rhugwildbeauty.com or follow them on social media at @rhugwildbeauty.

Stay up to date with the latest news from Rhug Estate by visiting www.rhug.co.uk and following @rhugestate on social media.