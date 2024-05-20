Organic Farm Estate Among Welsh Brands To Receive King’s Royal Warrant

An organic farm estate has received one of the first Royal Warrants of Appointment from His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen.

Rhug Estate based near Corwen in Denbighshire, is one of just seven businesses in Wales to have been selected for the accolade.

The 12,500-acre site had previously been honoured with a Royal Warrant of Appointment from the Prince of Wales – now King Charles III – for its sustainable ethos and overseeing the entire journey of its animals, supplying restaurants globally in addition to its own popular farm shop and takeaway.

Lord Newborough, owner of Rhug Estate, said:

“This is an incredible honour and testament to both the quality of our organic produce, notably the high-quality meat we supply all over the world, and the dedication of our fantastic team. “Every year we strive to do better, to be more innovative, environmentally conscious, and responsible while raising the bar for organic produce in Wales, at home and on the international stage. “The Royal Warrant is a seal of approval; it gives us confidence and a platform to reach even further as we explore new markets and unveil new products. “Whether it be in the café, our farm shop and drive thru or at Michelin-starred restaurants in London or the Middle East, our reputation is further strengthened by the Royal Warrant, so we are of course thrilled to be among the first to receive it.”

The grants were made to companies drawn from those previously holding a Royal Warrant of Appointment, which were first handed out in 1980.

Companies were reviewed and 145 were chosen. Of those, seven were also granted a Royal Warrant of Appointment to HM The Queen.

The document permits an organisation to use the Royal Arms in connection with its business in an appointed trading capacity and is granted for up to five years at a time as a mark of recognition for the ongoing supply of goods or services to the Royal Household.

Those holding Royal Warrants of Appointment represent a huge cross-section of trade and industry, from sole traders to multi-nationals, all united by a commitment to the highest standards of service, quality, excellence, and craftsmanship.