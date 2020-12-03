Order Your Copy Of Business News Wales’ Magazine Now!

Business News Wales’ new print magazine is due to launch on 10 December – and you can order your free copy now.

The high-quality print publication will be posted to 5,000 top business leaders, heads of industry, Welsh Government Ministers, senior civil servants and other key decision-makers across Wales.

Written by and for industry, it shines a light on all sectors across Wales, focusing on the key issues, opportunities and challenges facing Welsh businesses in 2021, both nationally and internationally.

Mark Powney, Managing Director of Business News Wales, says the magazine will serve as “an important and much-needed bridge between the businesses and decision-makers of Wales.”

The first edition includes an exclusive 60 pages dedicated to this year’s Fast Growth 50, and, with the Brexit transition end-date fast approaching, 12 pages of authoritative fact-based coverage to help Welsh businesses navigate the way ahead.

A digital edition of the magazine will also be delivered to over 22,000 email subscribers and is estimated to be seen by over 300,000 users during December on the Business News Wales website.

Members of business organisations CBI and the IoD will also receive copies of the new publication through a new partnership.

Readers will enjoy expert advice from prominent Welsh institutional and angel investors and over 30 pages of insights from Wales’ leading industry leaders. Future editions will enable individual businesses and organisations to connect with Welsh leaders through their own bespoke magazine platform.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans of the Fast-Growth 50 is the first high-profile customer to engage with this specialist magazine service; and warmly welcomes the new channel:

“We’ve signed an exciting new deal with Business News Wales to produce a high-quality Fast Growth 50 magazine that showcases the very best in Welsh entrepreneurship and success. Business News Wales is itself a prime example of an inspired start-up becoming a strong market leader, so I’m absolutely delighted to see this happening.”

Mark Powney, Managing Director said:

“Each magazine edition will be unique – created and delivered to exact customer specification by the Business News Wales production team, providing a highly engaging way to connect with hard-to-reach audiences across all four Welsh regions, in sectors that include Technology, Manufacturing, Transport, Energy & Environment, Finance & Investment, Food & Drink, Health & Wellbeing and Rural Enterprise.”

The first edition is available on 10 December and you can order your copy here: https://businessnewswales.com/magazine-order/ .

For more information and a media pack contact [email protected]