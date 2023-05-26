Orchard Labs Launches Service for Clients Thinking Differently

The Cardiff-based Orchard Media & Events Group has launched a new service for clients thinking differently, with Orchard Labs offering immersive technology, 360 film and animation to create bespoke experiences and solve often complex public engagement challenges.

An increasing volume of work for the consultancy-led Orchard Labs has resulted in this spin out satellite of the Orchard group, with high profile clients so far including Netflix, the Royal Mint, ITV, the AA, and Visit Wales.

Orchard Labs is headed up by its Creative Director Dai Butcher, who said:

“We’ve been creating innovative ways to engage people as part of the integrated Orchard offering for some time, but increasingly clients are looking for more extraordinary ways to influence behaviour as part of their marketing, communications and training applications. Orchard Labs combines our tech capabilities with the most effective delivery platforms available – to connect with audiences, evoke an emotional reaction and inspire people.”

The Orchard Labs team has been working across a number of disciplines, from consultancy to motion graphics, animation to immersive video production, and educational content to training platforms. Labs has supported clients such as Netflix to create safer sets; the AA to produce better driving instructors through virtual reality training; ITV to deliver empathy training through immersive storytelling; the Principality Building Society to deliver financial education to 5-11 year olds through web installations, games and educational resources; and Wales Millennium Centre to deliver messaging through video production and motion branding across their two new 16 and 32 metre bespoke screens. Every project has been tackled with a consultancy-first and innovation focused approach.