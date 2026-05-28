Orbis Education and Care Officially Opens Fully Refurbished Adult Home

Orbis Education and Care has officially opened its newly refurbished adult home Graig y Bedw, in the Pontarddulais area of Swansea.

The home will cater to adults with complex needs, including learning difficulties, autism and mental health support. It has been refurbished to include a self-contained first floor flat and two separate studio rooms downstairs.

Guests, including local authorities, external partners and Orbis Education and Care team members, were all invited to the official opening of the home. They were treated to a tour of the facilities as well as a buffet and BBQ to celebrate the milestone.

Andy Cresswell, CEO of Orbis Education and Care, officially cut the ribbon to open Graig y Bedw with Rachel Pridmore, the home manager.

Andy said:

“We are so pleased to be opening a new adult facility in Swansea. The refurbishments are to the highest standard and we are looking forward to seeing those who will be living and supported here thrive in their new home. “It was fantastic to bring so many people together to showcase the incredible work that has gone into this refurbishment and to celebrate this important milestone for Orbis Education and Care.”

Orbis Education and Care is one of the UK's leading providers of specialist schools and homes, supporting children and adults with their needs by offering education, care, in-house therapeutic support, and adult community homes.