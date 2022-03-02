Desirable £1Million North Wales Water Gardens on the Market

Savills, on behalf of private clients, has launched to market Conwy Water Gardens in Conwy, North Wales, with a guide price of £1 million. The business is located approximately one mile from the village of Rowen, one of UK’s most desirable villages, according to research from Savills.

The multifaceted lifestyle leisure business is set on approximately 7.5 acres (3 hectares) providing a variety of leisure activities:

Nature trail – The trail set among trees and ponds and is home to various animal attractions such as pheasants, otters, hens, ducks, turtles and wild birds

– The trail set among trees and ponds and is home to various animal attractions such as pheasants, otters, hens, ducks, turtles and wild birds The fishery – There are two fully stocked lakes with a variety of different species of fish. The fishery attracts a considerable amount of anglers from all over North Wales and the North of England, being the only commercial fishery for 30 miles

– There are two fully stocked lakes with a variety of different species of fish. The fishery attracts a considerable amount of anglers from all over North Wales and the North of England, being the only commercial fishery for 30 miles The aquatics centre – The aquarium houses over 70 display tanks selling cold water, tropical and marine fish. There is also a small reptile area selling tortoises, turtles and equipment. The pond department has the largest selection of pond plants in North Wales

– The aquarium houses over 70 display tanks selling cold water, tropical and marine fish. There is also a small reptile area selling tortoises, turtles and equipment. The pond department has the largest selection of pond plants in North Wales The shop – The shop stocks a selection of indoor and outdoor products for the home and garden

The shop stocks a selection of indoor and outdoor products for the home and garden Dutch Pancake House – The Dutch Pancake House is famous throughout North Wales. It is a fully licensed restaurant offering 65 varieties of sweet and savoury authentic dutch pancakes, all cooked in a traditional way with fresh local produce and seasonal ingredients. The restaurant caters for 52 covers and has an additional seating area outside with a further 19 covers.

There is also a four-bedroom house set in private gardens adjacent to the business. The owner’s accommodation spans 2,376 sq ft and provides a dining room and lounge, an office a large kitchen/diner and a sun room on the ground floor. On the first floor there is a master double bedroom with an en-suite and three further double rooms.

The business offers further development potential and, subject to planning permission, an opportunity exists to introduce holiday accommodation to the property, which will provide useful additional income while complementing the current business.

Conwy Water Gardens is situated on the edge of Snowdonia National Park, a picturesque location providing far reaching views and surrounding local natural woodland and farmland. Access to the property is off the B5106 leading into a dual entranceway into the car park.

Katherine Wigham, Associate in the Leisure and Trade Related team at Savills, says: