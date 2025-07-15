Opportunities to be Highlighted at Castle Square Project ‘Meet the Buyer’ Event

Local businesses will soon have the chance to find out how they can potentially benefit from a major project to transform Swansea’s Castle Square.

Knights Brown – who Swansea Council has appointed as its main scheme contractor – is holding a Meet the Buyer event at the Swansea.com stadium from 9.30am to midday on Friday July 18.

Organised in partnership with Business Wales, the event will highlight opportunities for work including stone masonry, paving, soft landscaping, groundworks, carpentry, waterproofing and handrails.

Other work packages for the scheme include external lighting, drainage, steelwork, the introduction of a water feature, the installation of green roofs, copper cladding, metal deck flooring, reinforced concrete work, curtain walling and the introduction of an audio-visual screen and structure.

Preparations have now started on site for the transformation, which is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2026.

The revamped Castle Square will include an increase in the amount of greenery including new lawns, ornamental and biodiverse planting to provide an area with 40% green space. Two new pavilion buildings are planned for food, drink or retail businesses.

A new water feature for interactive play will also feature, as well as a new giant TV screen above a bandstand-style facility, new outdoor seating areas and the retention of public use space.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“We know local residents and local businesses want Castle Square to be greatly improved, so work will soon start there on a major new project that follows extensive consultation where feedback was taken on board. “It’s also important though that local businesses have the opportunity to benefit from construction work of this kind and that we keep as much spending as possible in the Swansea economy to support local jobs. “That’s why the Meet the Buyer event has been organised in partnership with Knights Brown and Business Wales as we look to raise awareness of the type of work packages being made available. “The transformation of Castle Square is one part of a £1bn regeneration of the city centre that shows how committed we are to supporting businesses, creating jobs and attracting even more investment to Swansea in future.”

Temporary fencing is in place around Castle Square to make the area safe. Hoardings are now being installed with images showing how the scheme will look once it’s complete.

During the work, pedestrians – including those with mobility challenges – will still be able to use the footways immediately outside the square, on Caer Street, Castle Bailey Street, Princess Way and Temple Street.

Vehicle movement is unchanged, as are bus routes. The Caer Street taxi rank will remain in place for those enjoying nights out in neighbouring areas such as Wind Street.

Supplier access will be maintained for businesses while the works are ongoing. Disability access to shops will be maintained and all businesses in the area will be trading as normal.