Operations Manager Appointed at A&R Services

A&R Services has appointed Dora Vasarhelyi as Operations Manager and head of its team of Commercial Managers.

The Soft Services provider which provides cleaning services such as security, and washroom & facilities management across the UK has made another senior appointment to support the company’s continued growth.

Starting her journey with A&R as a cleaner, Dora has been with the business for over seven years and has developed her career alongside the company’s growth. As Operations Manager, Dora will oversee the day-to-day running of the Commercial Management team, ensuring that high standards are met across all sites.

Speaking on her appointment, Dora said:

“I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed in this senior role and continue my own professional development within the company. A&R has created a wonderful, hard-working family-business culture and contributing to this is something I feel extremely proud of”.

With a staff turnover of only a fifth of the national industry average over the past year, A&R is proud of their excellent staff retention rate as well as their commitment to supporting staff professional development.

Finance Director & Co-founder of A&R Services, Ashley Davies commented:

“As A&R enters our next stage of growth, we felt the business needed to add an additional layer to our Senior Management Team. Dora has stepped up to Operations Manager internally for the last few months through a gradual transition”.

The role will be key to maintaining A&R’s business model as well as supporting future expansion plans.

Mr Davies added:

“Our client operations are the backbone of our business and we are absolutely delighted to promote Dora, as she has an excellent track record with our clients and staff”.

Featured on the Fast Growth 50 list for 2021, the award-winning company recently announced its fifth consecutive year of significant growth as it continues its strategic expansion across Wales and throughout the Midlands and the South West of England.