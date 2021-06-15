Openreach Calls Out to Talented Apprentices

Openreach have long been regarded as one of the best organisations for apprenticeships and are now encouraging young people to consider a career in telecommunications to help them accelerate the growing connectivity across Wales.

We have heard so much about the tremendous success of Openreach’s apprenticeship schemes and the rich talent base it has generated for the telecommunications industry, as well as being ranked 12th in The UK’s Top 25 Big Companies to Work For in 2021 for two years running.

One of their success stories has been through Joel Mallison from Abergavenny, who works at Openreach as a Fibre Network Delivery Engineer and has recently been shortlisted for the Foundation Apprentice of the Year award at the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2021. Business News Wales spoke to Joel about how Openreach has helped him establish his career and some of the great support schemes that are available within the organisation, that can help progress individuals like himself in their roles:

“Openreach have supported me in so many different ways, the coaching from the start to [present] date has been the best. And it continues even after completing your apprenticeship, so be it from my seniors, or my patch leads, or my colleagues who are constantly encouraging new learning.”

You can listen to the full audio interview with Joel Mallison below: