Openmoove Makes Material Information Free for Sellers

openmoove, the Cardiff-based communication platform orchestrating UK residential property transactions, has confirmed that material information will be provided free of charge to every seller onboarded to its platform, with no cost passed to the agent or the consumer.

The move comes as the industry works through the UK Government's Home Buying and Selling Reform Roadmap, published in June 2026, which sets out a shift towards upfront information, digitisation and earlier binding agreements. Material information compliance sits at the centre of that shift.

openmoove said it believed that it should never have become a revenue line in the first place.

Material information is delivered through openmoove's CRM integrations, which went live across Rex, Street, Loop and Apex27 in July 2026. Alto and Reapit are next on their integration roadmap. Sellers are onboarded at the point of valuation and buyers at the point of viewing, meaning compliance data is gathered as part of the agent's existing workflow rather than as a separate administrative task bolted on afterwards. National partners are currently providing hundreds of properties per month through the platform, with onboarding now scaling following the completion of those integrations.

The platform also allows sellers to instruct a conveyancer and a mortgage broker directly in-app through integration. Bringing every party into a single environment means that all transaction data is gathered in one place, and professionals can act on it from day zero rather than waiting weeks for information to be assembled and re-keyed between firms. Where the consumer chooses to take a service through the platform, revenue share flows back to the professional who onboarded them.

Ross McKenzie, Co-Founder of openmoove, said:

“The consumer has to come first in all of this. The Government reforms are asking the industry to front-load the transaction and give movers information earlier, and the response from parts of the market has been to work out how to charge for it. Material information is a compliance obligation. It is a given, not a product. Too many people are trying to commercialise something that should simply be part of doing the job properly, and every pound taken out of the consumer at that stage makes the transaction harder, not easier. We would rather remove the cost entirely and earn our revenue by providing a product, our communication app, that deserves it.”

openmoove has also confirmed it will shortly announce a development relating to property searches, which the company says will fundamentally change how searches are viewed by sellers across the UK. Further detail will follow in the coming weeks.