Opening Event Marks Completion of Country Park Improvement Works

An opening event has marked the completion of improvement works at Loggerheads Country Park.

Following planning approval in 2024, the project looked to enhance and improve Loggerheads Country Park, a gateway to the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB and one of the busiest visitor sites managed by Denbighshire County Council, through an upgrade of the main visitor buildings, creation of an external canopy with additional seating and enhanced visitor access, alongside much needed flood mitigation works.

Delivered by local contractors MWT, Waterco and Park City and designed by TACP, the project was completed earlier this year.

Alongside the improvement works, the project team secured an additional £149,000 to strengthen the site’s sustainability credentials alongside the wider improvement works. The funding has supported the installation of solar panels and sustainable drainage planters incorporating wildlife habitats, while further options for a future hydro scheme are also being explored. Once complete, the site is expected to meet around 60–70% of its energy needs through self-generated renewable power.

The event showcased the completed flood alleviation scheme, as well as the newly refurbished visitor centre, café, meeting room, outdoor spaces, and public toilets.

Attendees of the launch enjoyed a guided tour of the improvements and afternoon tea which was provided by the new operator of the Tŷ’r Felin café.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Council Leader and Lead member for Economic Growth and Tackling Deprivation, said:

“The primary goal of these improvements was to assist with the management of pressures associated with increased visitor numbers and respond to rising visitor expectations “The project at Loggerheads Country Park was significant and it’s fantastic to see the site now that the works have been completed. “These sites are much loved National Landscape areas, and it is important that we continue to maintain and develop sites such as these as their popularity grows to ensure that they can continue to be enjoyed by all who visit.”

In 2023, UK Government confirmed their intention to provide £10.95 million of grant funding for 10 capital projects aimed at protecting the unique heritage and wellbeing of Ruthin and its surrounding rural communities.

This funding has been awarded exclusively for these successful projects and cannot be directed to other projects.