Open Farm Sunday 2025 Sees Surge in Host Farms

Open Farm Sunday, the nation’s flagship annual event celebrating British farming, has seen a surge in host farms taking part this year, with 270 events taking place across Wales, England and Scotland – a 20% increase on last year.

Managed by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) since it began in 2006, the day welcomed an estimated 200,000 visitors, helping them to develop deeper connections with the land, food, and the farmers who produce it.

Open Farm Sunday manager Annabel Shackleton emphasised how these results illustrate the power of the farming community to engage, educate, and inspire the public in a powerful way while driving real changes in attitudes.

“Open Farm Sunday not only celebrates the UK’s farming heritage, it also develops greater connections between people and where their food comes from,” said Annabel. “Hundreds of events across the UK have showcased how farmers are working in harmony with nature and encouraged open discussions that address vital issues, including climate change, sustainability, food security, and youth engagement with agriculture.”

New research from LEAF reveals a strong appetite among young people to learn more about the sector with 46% of Gen Z say they would consider a career in farming. While only one in five currently see farming as essential to tackling climate change, this highlights an opportunity to bridge the knowledge gap and align farming’s role with the values Gen Z cares about most, LEAF said.

Widespread broadcast and print coverage were secured including an Open Farm Sunday main storyline on BBC Radio 4’s The Archers programme, TV coverage on BBC Breakfast and regional channels, and a series of radio interviews syndicated to over 100 stations, reaching an audience of tens of millions.