Open Day Marks £1 Million Transformation at Club Rhyl

DLL is inviting the community to a Free Family Open Day to mark its £1 million investment in the refurbishment of Club Rhyl.

Guests will have the opportunity to participate in free gym sessions and group exercise classes, including Pilates, Club Cycle, HIIT, and Outdoor Bootcamp. Attendees can also take advantage of free exclusive BOX12 and Technogym masterclasses, offering expert-led sessions and workshops designed to motivate and educate. For those requiring specialist support, the Assist Fit sessions are perfect for older adults, individuals in rehabilitation, and those managing long-term health conditions.

The Open Day will take place at Rhyl Leisure on Saturday 6th September from 1:00pm to 5:00pm, offering visitors the chance to explore the refurbished facilities and enjoy a range of free activities for all ages. Attendees can meet representatives from local sports clubs, receive complimentary product samples and refreshments, and take part in competitions and prize giveaways from leading fitness brands. An exclusive one-day membership offer will also be available.

Jamie Groves, Managing Director said: