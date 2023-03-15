Open Call for Mid Wales Shared Prosperity Fund Applicants

Ceredigion County Council and Powys County Council are pleased to announce that organisations in the region can soon submit their applications for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) in Mid Wales.

From 20 March, projects operating in the Local Authority areas of Ceredigion and Powys can present their outline applications for funding in a series of two open funding calls.

Interested parties considering the fund can attend a webinar on 16 March at 10am to find out more and what steps are needed to apply for it.

In December 2022, the Mid Wales region's application for the UKSPF was approved, enabling access to the £42.4 million which has been allocated to invest in the region between now and March 2025.

The UKSPF will support the Levelling Up objectives, that seek to:

Boost productivity, pay, jobs and living standards by growing the private sector, especially in those places where they are lagging

Spread opportunities and improve public services, especially in those places where they are weakest

Restore a sense of community, local pride and belonging, especially in those places where they have been lost

Empower local leaders and communities, especially in those places lacking local agency

Through the Multiply Programme, increase levels of functional numeracy in the adult population

Please note that the Local Authority areas of Ceredigion and Powys are in receipt of individual allocations for the UK SPF. If you intend submitting a regional bid, please contact both authorities to discuss further.

To attend the Mid Wales Shared Prosperity Fund Open Call webinar, register your interest through the following link: Mid Wales Shared Prosperity Fund Open Call Webinar

To apply for the fund and for more information on the funding calls, including the important details organisations should think about before applying, go to the Mid Wales Shared Prosperity Fund page on the Growing Mid Wales website, www.growingmid.wales/MidWalesUKSPF