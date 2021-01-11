Online Workshop Launched to Help Business Owners with Legal, Financial and Personal Wellbeing

Commercial law firm Darwin Gray has partnered with financial advisors The Money Partnership and business consultant Marian Evans of Elevate BC to deliver an online workshop for business owners.

With the continuing impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and possible outcomes of Brexit, UK businesses are currently faced with a future of uncertainty.

Taking place on 20 January, the online workshop will cover three key areas: legal, financial and personal wellbeing, to help business owners keep themself and their business ‘healthy’ in 2021 and beyond.

Experts in corporate and commercial law, Tegen Quinn and Siobhan Williams from Darwin Gray will be exploring key legal considerations to ensure businesses are legally sound and able to survive and thrive in 2021 and beyond.

Senior Associate Tegen said:

“We’re looking forward to kicking-off the new year with this workshop. Businesses are facing a lot more challenges at this time, we hope that the workshop will provide useful insights as well as offer business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to share their experiences.”

Geraint Davies, Director of The Money Partnership, will be covering some top tips to improve financial wellbeing and avoiding financial stress for businesses and business owners.

Geraint said:

“I’m really excited to start the new year on a positive note! Financial wellbeing has never been more important and so I’m eager to share and discuss some important ways for business owners to build smarter money habits in 2021.”

As a multi business owner and Founder of Elevate BC, Marian Evans will be sharing key components of personal resilience and why it is key for success, as well as practical tools to build that resilience.

Marian added:

“Business performance and success relies in no small part on the resilience of the individuals within it. Resilience is often what separates the good from the great. Recognising the key elements and how to build these will be a game changer for many in 2021.”

The online workshop will be taking place 2.30pm – 4pm on Wednesday 20 January.

For full details and to book your free place, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/building-a-healthy-business-in-2021-tickets-128654165071