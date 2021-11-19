Online Presence to Boost Wales’s ‘Small Scale and Specialised’ Pork Sector

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has launched a revamped ‘Porc Blasus’ website, the home of Wales’s specialist pig farmers, artisan producers and master butchers of pork.

Wales is home to only 0.6% of the UK pig population, but has developed a reputation for specialising in rare breeds, high-welfare production, and high-quality niche products, with many artisan producers scooping major awards.

The redesigned website features a ‘where to buy’ section that will make it quicker and easier than before for consumers to find their nearest pork producer and how they can purchase – whether through local delivery, from the premises, farmers’ markets or retailers.

As well as having a more up-do-date feel, the PorcBlasus.Cymru website also includes features on 22 producers, chefs and butchers from across Wales, contains advice on cuts and cooking, and links to 59 tasty pork recipes.

HCC Market Development Manager Rhys Llywelyn said,