Online Events to Raise Awareness of Workers’ Rights in Wales

Workplace expert, Acas, is offering a free to attend, 60-minute digital briefing, to help raise awareness of workplace rights and responsibilities in Wales.

The event is part of a series of digital briefings that the Welsh Government is running as part of their ‘Rights and Responsibilities at Work’ campaign.

The digital briefings will provide both employers and workers with a clear understanding of their employment rights and responsibilities.

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford said:

“I am delighted Acas are offering additional expert briefings, free of charge, to workers and employers in Wales. This is testament to our collaborative approach, working closely with Acas and our social partners to empower workers and employers with the knowledge and tools to make the workplace a better place for all. “Covid-19 has highlighted the need for workers to understand their employment rights and know where to seek expert advice and support. Employers too need to be supported, now more than ever, and through this campaign we want to connect businesses across Wales with the support and advice they need to comply with the law. “Together we can act to deter, detect and remedy common workplace problems and extend best practice.”

The Acas briefing will cover:

Employment contracts including variation of a contract;

Working hours;

Pay and wages;

Redundancies– legal, practical options and the alternatives;

Working from home; and

Addressing staff concerns post Covid-19 including staff safety, PPE and public transport.

These briefings have been designed specifically to raise awareness and improve knowledge of workers’ rights in Wales and to support employers to treat people fairly. These are topics that have become increasingly important due to the impact of Covid-19.

Gareth Petty, Acas Wales Director, said:

“The coronavirus pandemic has created many challenges for employers and employees across the country. “As many businesses are faced with making difficult decisions, it is now more important than ever that employers and workers understand their employment rights and responsibilities. “Acas is delivering this briefing to help employers and workers feel confident that the decisions they make are in line with the law and will enable workers to pursue their rights should the need arise.”

The sessions will be held on Tuesday 15th December and Friday 15th January at 10.00, they’ll be delivered online digitally via Zoom. Spaces are strictly limited for these events and people can register their attendance now by visiting the following links:

Sign up for Tuesday 15th December 10:00-11:00 – https://acas-org-uk.zoom.us/webinar/register/8316043993258/WN_q7mzB4-dSLyL97xtvEKFVA

Sign up for Friday 15th January 10:00-11:00 – https://acas-org-uk.zoom.us/webinar/register/8116044082540/WN_e2i5c2auT32sYoY2crYqZA

The Acas event is aimed at all sectors of industry across Wales and is open to managers, supervisors, team leaders, employees, HR professionals, business owners, trade union representatives, employee representatives and individuals who wish to enhance their learning and development.