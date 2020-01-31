One Team Logic Shortlisted as Finalists in Welsh Contact Centre Awards

One Team Logic (the makers of MyConcern) is celebrating the recognition of three members of their staff who have been shortlisted as finalists for the Welsh Contact Centre Awards 2020.

The three finalists are Ann-Marie Evans, Danny Hopkins and Nicole Doyle – all have been nominated for their outstanding work at the safeguarding software company.

Talbot Green-based One Team Logic provides the award-winning safeguarding software MyConcern to organisations to help protect the most vulnerable in our society from abuse, harm and neglect. The software allows anyone responsible for the protection of children, young people and adults at risk to easily manage and record all safeguarding and wellbeing concerns.

Ann-Marie Evans and Danny Hopkins have both been shortlisted for the ‘Team Leader of the Year Award’. They were nominated by Ireen Lock, Head of Customer Success at One Team Logic, who noted that she had chosen to put them forward “because of their commitment to their team and their exceptional work ethic”.

The third finalist, Nicole Doyle, has been shortlisted for the ‘Apprentice of the Year Award’. Ann-Marie Evans, Customer Services Team Leader at One Team Logic, nominated Nicole for her incredible progress since joining the company, stating that she “has become a font of knowledge amongst her team. I have relied upon her support. Nicole has flourished and is a very valuable member of the team”.

The Welsh Contact Centre Award ceremony will be taking place on the 20th of March 2020 at the iconic Wales Millennium Centre situated on the waterfront at Cardiff Bay. While the A-list music and entertainment for this year is still a surprise, hosts of previous awards have included famous names such as Katherine Ryan, Jonathan Ross, Claudia Winkleman and Alan Carr amongst others.

Martin Baker, Chief Executive of One Team Logic, said: